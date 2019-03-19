// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Syrian army vows to retake every inch of the country

March 19, 2019 - 10:34 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian military will retake every inch of Syria, including all territories controlled by anti-government forces, Minister of Defense General Ali Ayoub said in a press conference on Monday, March 18 afternoon, AL-Masdar news reports.

Speaking alongside his Iranian counterpart, the Syrian Minister of Defense said that armed forces of Syria and Iran are in agreement about the future of the country and the need to defeat terrorism.

Furthermore, General Ayoub confirmed that the Syrian military will indeed make a push to retake the entire Idlib Governorate and all areas under the control of the U.S. Coalition.

General Ayoub said the Syrian military will use all of its power and tools to force the U.S. Coalition to fully withdraw from the Al-Tanf Zone near Iraqi border.

In regards to the Iraqi border, General Ayoub said that the crossing between the two countries will be opened within the next few days as the Islamic State has been nearly defeated.

The Syrian Minister of Defense’s comments come just a day after the Iranian Army’s Chief of Staff Ali Bagheri and the IRGC’s Quds Force commander Major General Qassem Soleimani arrived in Damascus for a surprise visit.

