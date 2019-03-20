Anti-vax Italian politician hospitalised with chickenpox
March 20, 2019 - 13:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A leading anti-vax figure and Italian politician was hospitalised with chickenpox earlier this week, Daily Mail reports.
Massimiliano Fedriga, who is the president of the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region and member of the right-wing Northern League party, revealed he was ill on Twitter.
He previously argued against the Lorenzin decree, which made vaccination compulsory for children before they could attend school, back in 2017.
At the time, he said that he had his own children vaccinated but believed it should not be forced on to people, reports La Vanguardia.
He also claimed that making the 12 vaccinations, which include chickenpox and measles, mandatory was not the best method to convince anti-vaxxers.
He spent four days in the hospital being treated for chickenpox this week.
After being discharged, he wrote on social media: 'I'm fine, I'm at home in convalescence and I thank everyone.'
