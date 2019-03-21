Forbes: Sergey Galitsky was Russia’s biggest billionaire winner of 2018
March 21, 2019 - 17:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Forbes on March 21 unveiled the rating of Russian billionaires, who in 2018 earned more than $11 billion in asset sales and dividends.
The list was headed by Russian-Armenian mogul Sergey Galitsky (Harutyunyan), who in February 2018 sold 29.1% of shares of Magnit to VTB Bank for $2.44 billion and left all posts in the company.
Galitsky has thus made it to the rating for the first time ever.
According to Forbes, the billionaire is 28th in the list of the richest people in Russia, with a fortune of $4 billion, Vedomosti reports.
Mikhail Prokhorov comes in the second after earning $1.77 billion last year on the sale of 49% of the Brooklyn Nets basketball club and UC Rusal shares.
Vladimir Lisin was ranked the third, he received NLMK dividends worth $1.59 billion. In 2018, NLMK dividends increased by 30% year-on-year.
