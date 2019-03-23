Father of jailed Armenian hostage visits Azerbaijani trespasser

PanARMENIAN.Net - The father Karen Ghazaryan, who found himself under the jurisdiction of Azerbaijan and was subsequently sentenced to 20 years in prison, has visited Elvin Arif oglu Hibragimov, an Azerbaijani citizen who illegally crossed the border to Armenia on March 16.

During a short conversation, Armen Ghazaryan inquired about Hibrahimov’s health and psychological condition, Armenia’s Interdepartmental Commission on Prisoners, Hostages and Missing Persons reveals.

According to the report, Hibragimov briefed Ghazaryan about the proper care provided to him, adding that Armenian doctors have taken good care of him.

A. Ghazaryan, meanwhile, told the Azerbaijani citizen the story of Karen who got lost a year ago and found himself under the jurisdiction of Azerbaijan, but was unfairly imprisoned by the Azerbaijani authorities on fabricated charges.

At the end of the meeting, Ghazaryan wished Hibragimov a speedy recovery.

Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said said in a February that the country will make consistent efforts towards defending the rights of its citizen sentenced to 20 years in jail by an Azerbaijani court.

The Armenian Defense Ministry has said in the past that Karen Ghazaryan (b. 1984) doesn’t serve in the army and has never been drafted. The police revealed, in turn, that the man has health issues and has been registered in a medical facility since 2013.