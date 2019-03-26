Azerbaijan buys Lektor artillery fire control systems from Belarus

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan has purchased Lektor portable artillery fire control systems from Belarus, Interfax.by reports citing AzeriDefence.

The new complex was used during the recent drills staged by the Azerbaijani army in March 2019, the report says.

The complex has three levels of management and can be operated by a battery commander, a senior battery officer, and a crew commander.

The system includes a tablet, a pocket computer, radio stations, a reconnaissance device and an automatic weather station.

The complex allows creating and storing data, solving design and information tasks. All the components of the complex, except the weather station, were developed in Belarus.

Lektor was first demonstrated at the IDEX-2019 exhibition in Abu Dhabi in February. According to the manufacturer, the tests of the complex have completed.