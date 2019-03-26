Azerbaijan buys Lektor artillery fire control systems from Belarus
March 26, 2019 - 12:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan has purchased Lektor portable artillery fire control systems from Belarus, Interfax.by reports citing AzeriDefence.
The new complex was used during the recent drills staged by the Azerbaijani army in March 2019, the report says.
The complex has three levels of management and can be operated by a battery commander, a senior battery officer, and a crew commander.
The system includes a tablet, a pocket computer, radio stations, a reconnaissance device and an automatic weather station.
The complex allows creating and storing data, solving design and information tasks. All the components of the complex, except the weather station, were developed in Belarus.
Lektor was first demonstrated at the IDEX-2019 exhibition in Abu Dhabi in February. According to the manufacturer, the tests of the complex have completed.
Top stories
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Partner news
Latest news
Two new stamps celebrate Calouste Gulbenkian's 150th anniv. The stamps with nominal values of AMD 230 and 330 are printed in Cartor printing house in France with a print-run of 40 000 pcs each.
Israel pounds Gaza Strip with airstrikes For several hours Israel struck the beseiged Gaza Strip, following rocket fire which hit Northern Tel Aviv.
Children’s chances of surviving cancer "30% in poor nations" More than 80% of children diagnosed with the disease in high-income states will live for more than five years.
PACE report welcomes judiciary independence reforms in Armenia “The Armenian authorities are acutely aware of the extremely high expectations of the population for change," it says.