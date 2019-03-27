Armenian PM, Azerbaijani President will meet in Vienna on March 29

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will meet in Vienna on Friday, march 29, the Armenian government revealed on Wednesday.

The meeting will be mediated by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, which is mandated to help the parties find a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh.

Also, Pashinyan will meet Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and President Alexander Van der Bellen, as well as Armenian community members.