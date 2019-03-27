Yeva Hyusyan among Crunchbase's 50 female entrepreneurs

PanARMENIAN.Net - CEO & Co-Founder of SoloLearn Yeva Hyusyan has made it to the Crunchbase-compiled list of 50 female entrepreneurs to watch in 2019.

SoloLearn’s CEO and Co-founder Davit Kocharyan came up with the idea for the app in his native Armenia, where most of their team is based, to teach coding to the local population.

The sourcehas curated the list from a Crunchbase Pro search, where they looked at female founders who have raised funding in the last year, as of March 19, 2019. All these women are particularly impressive, and they are listed in no particular order.

SoloLearn lets you learn and practice a skill of your choice anywhere, for free. Based in Pleasanton, California, SoloLearn lets students learn, create, and share programming content with peers around the globe.