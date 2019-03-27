Karabakh's participation in peace process on agenda, says Pashinyan
March 27, 2019 - 16:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - At the March 27 meeting of the National Assembly of Armenia, MP from the Prosperous Armenia Party Naira Zohrabyan asked Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan if there was a clear agenda for his upcoming meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The prime minister said he had said in Iran that the sides had reached a preliminary agreement on a meeting.
“Our views on the agenda have not changed. I have said in the past that at the initial stage, meetings should not have a specific agenda," he said.
"There should be a wide range of issues, we should just exchange views on various problems.
"Discussions will be held within the framework of statements made earlier.
What I stated in Stepanakert at the joint meeting of the Security Councils is, in fact, the agenda with which we are negotiating and, in fact, the platform on which we will rely throughout the negotiation process later on, ” declared Pashiyan.
Asked whether the issue of Artsakh’s participation in negotiations will be discussed in the process of exchanging views, the prime minister gave a positive response.
Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will meet in Vienna on Friday. The meeting will be mediated by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, which is mandated to help the parties find a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh.
