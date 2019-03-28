Owner of $64 million chateau in France ordered to knock it down
March 28, 2019 - 10:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - France is famed for the historic chateaus that dot its countryside, but when one man built his very own Renaissance-style mansion in a beautiful corner of the south coast, he caused something of a stir.
A court has ruled that the building is illegal, and the €57 million ($64 million) Chateau Diter will now have to be knocked down, CNN reports.
Property developer Patrick Diter, who owns the chateau in the town of Grasse, in Southern France, has 18 months to raze the building and faces a fine of €200,000 ($226,000), Pierre-Jean Gaury, attorney general at the court of appeal in Aix-en-Provence, said.
"Patrick Diter was accused of having executed important works on a land without authorization," said Gaury.
"Mr. Diter transformed a home that was important because it was on a protected site, and subject to legal regulations."
A house previously stood on the site, but Diter built a huge mansion with multiple buildings, a swimming pool and fountains, said Gaury.
The property, set on 17 acres, features 18 suites, two helicopter pads and manicured gardens, according to rental site Myprivatevillas, which lists Chateau Diter among its offerings.
"He made it very luxurious," Gaury added.
According to a ruling on Monday, an extra €500 ($565) will be added to the fine for every day beyond the deadline that the chateau remains standing.
One company involved in the building work received a €200,000 fine, while another was fined €50,000 ($56,000).
Gaury emphasized that Diter bought the land legally and issues only arose because of what he did with it.
Diter now has until March 30 to appeal the decision and take legal proceedings to the supreme court.
