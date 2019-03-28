"Game of Thrones" will unveil feature-length documentary on May 26
March 28, 2019 - 11:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "Game of Thrones" fans will get a closer look behind the scenes of the hit series with a new two-hour documentary.
HBO announced Wednesday, March 27 that it will air the feature-length documentary, called "Game of Thrones: The Last Watch", on May 26, as a send-off to the show as the eighth and final season winds down, CNet reports.
HBO hired British documentary filmmaker Jeanie Finlay (Orion: The Man Who Would Be King) to chronicle the creation of Game of Thrones' most ambitious and final season.
"Game of Thrones: The Last Watch" delves deep "into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland," according to HBO.
The documentary also interviews "Game of Thrones" cast and crew as they film during extreme storms and take on intense scenes while trying to keep show secrets from constant spoiler-seeking fans.
"Game of Thrones: The Last Watch" debuts Sunday, May 26 on HBO, one week to the day after the series finale.
