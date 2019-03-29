// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Azerbaijan envoy: Conflict with Armenia could escalate any moment

March 29, 2019 - 12:37 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Elin Suleymanov, the Azerbaijan ambassador to Washington, has said that the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh continues to be very strategically dangerous to the whole region, Fox News reports.

“The status quo is not sustainable. We don’t have peacekeepers. The soldiers are facing each other, sometimes just 100 feet apart," he said.

“The potential for major escalation is always there. Both sides have enough weapons, enough armor -- the conflict could arise at any time,” Suleymanov cautioned. “There is a dangerous reality on the ground where things could really get out of hand.”

“People today have lived with this stalemate conflict,” Suleymanov said. “People want to see peace; people want to intermarry. People want to heal.”

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will meet in Vienna on Friday, March 29.

