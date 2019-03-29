"Sex and the City" follow-up book, TV series in the works
March 29, 2019 - 15:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Candace Bushnell, the author behind "Sex and the City", is working on a follow-up book titled "Is There Still Sex in the City?" that's going to be developed into a TV series. Anonymous Content and Paramount Television acquired the rights to develop the work into a series, Forbes reports.
Bushnell herself will write the script for the pilot episode and serve as an executive producer on the show, which will focus on women after 50 exploring the dating world, sex and friendship in New York City's Upper East Side and "a country enclave known as The Village," according to Deadline.
“It didn’t used to be this way. At one time, fifty something meant the beginning of retirement–working less, spending more time on your hobbies, with your friends, who like you were sliding into a more leisurely lifestyle,” said Bushnell in a statement. “In short, retirement age folks weren’t meant to do much of anything but get older and a bit heavier. They weren’t expected to exercise, start new business ventures, move to a different state, have casual sex with strangers, and start all over again. But this is exactly what the lives of a lot of fifty- and sixty something women look like today and I’m thrilled to be reflecting the rich, complexity of their reality on the page and now on the screen.”
The book will be released by Grove Press on August 6, 2019.
This isn't the first follow-up to the massively successful HBO show, which aired from 1998 to 2004 and won four Emmys and eight Golden Globes throughout its run. In 2013, The CW aired two seasons of The Carrie Diaries, a prequel focusing on main character's Carrie Bradshaw's suburban upbringing based on the eponymous book by Bushnell. The original series also gave rise to two feature films, Sex and the City in 2008 and Sex and the City 2 in 2010.
