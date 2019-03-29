Armenia congratulates Stoltenberg on extension of term as NATO chief

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has congratulated Jens Stoltenberg on the extension of his term as NATO Secretary General until September 30, 2022, the Permanent Mission of Armenia in NATO said on Twitter.

"Convinced that your ample knowledge and abundant experience will continue contributing to further development of #Armenia-#NATO partnership," The statement posted to social media reads.

Having assumed office in 2014, the former Norwegian Prime Minister - who served as PM from 2000 to 2001, and again between 2005 and 2013 - was due to complete his tenure in 2020.

The North Atlantic Council approved the extension on Thursday, March 28.