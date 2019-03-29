// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia congratulates Stoltenberg on extension of term as NATO chief

Armenia congratulates Stoltenberg on extension of term as NATO chief
March 29, 2019 - 17:05 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has congratulated Jens Stoltenberg on the extension of his term as NATO Secretary General until September 30, 2022, the Permanent Mission of Armenia in NATO said on Twitter.

"Convinced that your ample knowledge and abundant experience will continue contributing to further development of #Armenia-#NATO partnership," The statement posted to social media reads.

Having assumed office in 2014, the former Norwegian Prime Minister - who served as PM from 2000 to 2001, and again between 2005 and 2013 - was due to complete his tenure in 2020.

The North Atlantic Council approved the extension on Thursday, March 28.

 Top stories
Armenian Gladys Berejiklian named first elected female Premier of NSWArmenian Gladys Berejiklian named first elected female Premier of NSW
Gladys Berejiklian has become the first elected female Premier of Australia’s largest state of New South Wales.
Alabama recognizes Armenian GenocideAlabama recognizes Armenian Genocide
The proclamation provides a glimpse into Alabama’s active participation in the Near East Relief’s efforts during the Genocide.
Italy’s Lazio region recognizes Armenian GenocideItaly’s Lazio region recognizes Armenian Genocide
With the approval of the motion, the Lazio Council becomes the 136th council in Italy that recognizes the Genocide.
Buenos Aires to be home to Armenian Genocide MuseumBuenos Aires to be home to Armenian Genocide Museum
The Buenos Aires City Council has given the green light to the construction of an Armenian Genocide Museum in the city.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian opens up about her parents
Armenian Genocide survivor dies in Argentina at age 106
OSCE envoys call for "minimizing inflammatory rhetoric" over Karabakh
Baku, Yerevan are friends: Armenian DJ spreads message at Boiler Room
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Ameriabank becomes first bank in Armenia to join SWIFT gpi system Customers will be able to get full and detailed information about the transfer process 24/7 by calling the bank’s contact center.
Turkey rejects US pressure over Russian S-400 missile deal Erdogan has riled Turkey's NATO allies, especially the United States, by purchasing the Russian arms system.
"Sex and the City" follow-up book, TV series in the works Candace Bushnell will write the script for the pilot episode and serve as an executive producer on the show.
Obesity and alcohol linked to breast cancer in new study Maintaining a healthy weight and not consuming alcohol regularly could help prevent thousands of breast cancer cases