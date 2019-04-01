Armenian President travels to Artsakh
April 1, 2019 - 13:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian President on Monday, April 1 left for Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) for a working visit.
According to the President's office, he is scheduled to spend two days in Artsakh.
Sarkissian paid his first visit to the second Armenian republic in June 2018 at the invitation of Karabakh President Bako Sahakyan.
