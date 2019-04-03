New "Game of Thrones" promo shows Winterfell in ruins (video)
April 3, 2019 - 11:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - As if the wait for the final season of “Game of Thrones” couldn’t get any harder, HBO has dropped three new teasers in 24 hours, Variety says.
The newest teaser video, titled “Aftermath”, shows a destroyed and abandoned Winterfell with sounds of howling winds, clanging swords and roaring dragons filling the minute-long trailer.
The video ends on a shot of Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) Valyrian steel sword lodged in a snowbank. Other characters’ iconic belongings appear in the ruins, including Jaime Lannister’s (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) golden hand, Bran Stark’s (Isaac Hempstead Wright) wooden wheelchair, Tyrion Lannister’s (Peter Dinklage) Hand of the King pin and Arya Stark’s (Maisie Williams) sword.
HBO also released a new poster for the final season, which depicts the main characters’ corpses arranged in the same shape as the iconic Iron Throne of Westeros. Many fans believe the show is hinting at a Battle of Winterfell in the final six episodes.
On Monday, April 1, the network dropped two more teasers called “Survival” and “Together.” Both brief promos show several members of the main cast reuniting and preparing for war, with voiceovers stressing the need for the different factions to band together against the looming threat of the White Walkers.
“We must fight together now or die,” says Tyrion.
