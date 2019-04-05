Armenia opens criminal case against Prime Minister's relative
April 5, 2019 - 11:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Criminal proceedings have been initiated against one of the relatives of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the PM himself broke the news on his Facebook page.
"I would like to reveal that under my instruction a criminal case has been launched into an alleged abuse committed by one of my relatives," he said.
"There is no doubt that the case will be fully investigated, and those guilty will bear the responsibility stipulated by the law.
"This is a new Armenia, and no one with close ties to the Prime Minister can be above the law or have privileges."
