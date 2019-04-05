Armenia Foreign Minister headed for Rwanda
April 5, 2019 - 14:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will travel to Rwanda, the Foreign Ministry has revealed.
The diplomat will deliver remarks at the Kwibuka 25 International Conference in Kigali, the capital and largest city of Rwanda, also set to attend the events marking the 25th anniversary of the Rwandan genocide.
Mnatsakanyan will also be meeting the Rwandan President, the Foreign Minister and other top officials.
When in Kigali, the Armenian foreign policy chief will visit the Smart Africa center.
Mnatsakanyan was earlier in Ethiopia, where he told President Sahle-Work Zewde that the expansion of relations with the countries of the African continent, including Ethiopia, are among Armenia's foreign policy priorities.
