Muslim soldier suing US army after 'being forced to remove hijab'
April 5, 2019 - 14:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Muslim soldier will be suing the US army after her command sergeant major to take off her hijab in front of their colleagues, The Independent reports.
Sergeant Cesilia Valdovinos, who is serving in the 704th Brigade Support Battalion, said in a recent interview with that she has experienced “extremely hateful” behaviour for her Muslim identity.
“I got called a terrorist. I got called ISIS,” Valdovinos told Yahoo!. “I hear comments that I’m the reason why 9/11 happened. There’s a lot of anger and animosity.”
She said her brigade commander, Colonel David Zinn, gave her permission in June 2016 to wear the hijab while in uniform.
But last month, Valdovinos filed a complaint with the Equal Opportunity Office in the military, and said that afterwards her command sergeant major pulled her from the rank and forced her to remove the hijab in front of other soldiers.
“I felt embarrassed and religiously raped in a sense,” Valdovinos said in a email to the Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF), a nonprofit advocacy organisation dedicated to religious freedom.
“My religious preference is only to unveil in front of my husband in the comfort of my own home,” she added.
In an official complaint to the Military Equal Opportunity Office (MEO), Valdovinos alleges that she was removed from her post as a “culinary arts specialist” because she had a “religious preference to not handle pork.” She also reported that she was referred to as “the girl with the hood” by her sergeant among other incidents.
Although the MEO complaint was reportedly considered to be “unsubstantiated,” Valdovinos is now planning on taking legal action against the US Army for denying her religious rights protected under the First Amendment.
Top stories
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
Partner news
Latest news
Lawmaker: Italian Senate will review Armenian Genocide recognition Maurizio Lupi has revealed that the recognition of the Armenian Genocide is currently on the agenda of the Italian Senate.
Trans woman delivers remarks in Armenia parliament Her speech angered the chairwoman of the human rights and social affairs committee, lawmaker Naira Zohrabyan.
42.6m-year-old fossil of four-legged whale discovered The giant 42.6m-year-old fossil, discovered in Peru, appears to have been adapted for a semi-aquatic lifestyle.
New way to better predict Alzheimer's progression discovered Researchers were able to better predict progression of the disease than with beta-amyloid PET imaging.