Study links even one drink a day with higher stroke risk

PanARMENIAN.Net - Even light-to-moderate drinking increases blood pressure and the chances of having a stroke, according to a large genetic study in The Lancet, countering previous claims that one or two drinks a day could be protective, the BBC reports.

The UK and Chinese researchers followed 500,000 Chinese people for 10 years.

They say the findings are relevant to all populations and the best evidence yet on the direct effects of alcohol.

Experts said people should limit their alcohol consumption.

It is already known that heavy drinking is harmful to health and increases stroke risk - but some studies have suggested drinking small amounts can be good for the health, while others indicate there is no safe level of alcohol consumption.

The researchers, from the University of Oxford, Peking University and the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, found that:

drinking one to two alcoholic drinks every day increased stroke risk by 10-15% drinking four drinks every day increased the risk of having a stroke by 35% For the purposes of their study, one drink was defined as either:

a small glass of wine a bottle of beer a single measure of spirits About 16 in 100 men and 20 in 100 women will have a stroke in their lifetime in the UK.

So, if a group of 100 non-drinkers started drinking a glass or two every day, there would be an extra two strokes - a small increase.

According to Prof David Spiegelhalter, from the University of Cambridge, that's an increase in total stroke risk of 38% for every half a bottle of wine drunk per day.

He said: "It is very roughly the opposite effect of taking a statin", which are drugs prescribed by doctors to help lower cholesterol levels in the blood and prevent heart attacks and strokes.

The study also found no evidence of light or moderate drinking having a protective effect, in other words, reducing the risk of stroke.

When it came to the effect of alcohol on heart attack risk, the researchers said the effects were not clear cut and more data needed to be collected over the next few years.

"Claims that wine and beer have magical protective effects is not borne out," said study author Prof Richard Peto, professor of medical statistics and epidemiology at the University of Oxford.