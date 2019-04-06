Lavrov will attend next Armenia-Azerbaijani meeting
April 6, 2019 - 11:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov on peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict will be held in Moscow with the participation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Mammadyarov has revealed.
“In the very near future - we have already agreed - a meeting will be announced at the level of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the co-chairs. I think Sergey Viktorovich (Lavrov - Ed.) will also take part,” said Mamedyarov, according to Haqqin.az.
He cited the need to achieve progress in resolving the Karabakh conflict.
“A common understanding is that it is necessary to move forward in the settlement process, no other option is possible any longer,” the minister stressed.
The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group have proposed arranging a meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan told PanARMENIAN.Net earlier..
While confirming that such a proposal is currently under discussion, Naghdalyan said the date and venue of the possible meeting will be revealed later on.
