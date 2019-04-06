Kim Kardashian's next trip to Israel "in the works"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian said in an interview aired Friday, April 5, that she was looking forward to visiting Israel, shortly after abruptly canceling a trip to the Jewish state last month, Times of Israel reports.

Kardashian, who is of Armenian descent, visited Israel in 2015 to baptize her daughter North in an Armenian church in Jerusalem’s Old City.

Kardashian did not specify why she called off her visit to Israel in March just days before she was scheduled to arrive. Hebrew media speculated at the time that the cancellation was due to security concerns after Gaza terrorists fired rockets toward Tel Aviv.

“It was issues in the planning that were not in my control. So, you know, I just asked them to please just put it back a little, just figure out the right date and when everything will be perfect,” Kardashian told Channel 12 news.

“I was ready to go, so don’t worry, we’re planning a really good trip,” she said.

Kardashian’s visit was meant to promote Israeli sunglasses brand Carolina Lemke, which she partnered with last year and is partially owned by Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli.

She said she was unconcerned about a possible backlash from supporters of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign against Israel.

“People aren’t going to love anything, you know, you gotta go with what you believe in and I always believed in the brand. That was never even a thought,” Kardashian said of BDS.

The network said that Kardashian’s managers briefly halted the interview when BDS came up, however.