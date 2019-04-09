RED’s titanium Hydrogen One phone shipping for $1,595
April 9, 2019 - 10:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - If, by some chance, you’re still in the market for a RED Hydrogen One phone — despite the scathing reviews, the fact that one of its coolest features is now very much in question, the promise that a better version is on the way, and the opportunity to be an early adopter is long gone — then you can now buy the titanium body version of the original phone for $1,595 directly from RED’s website, The Verge reports.
The good news is that if you were an early adopter who preordered the pricey titanium version back when it was first announced in 2017, you won’t have to pay; RED is shipping them free of charge as an apology to those early customers.
When RED founder Jim Jannard announced last September that the Ti version was delayed, he agreed to ship an aluminum phone to those buyers first, followed by a free titanium phone. According to posts on RED’s official forums, it looks like that promise is being fulfilled.
If you are still planning to buy a Hydrogen One, you might want to look out for a good opportunity to snap one up secondhand: there are a good number of classified ads for brand-new, sealed titanium phones from RED customers who are capitalizing on the company’s generosity.
