VivaCell-MTS now sells iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max within Yev tariff plan
April 9, 2019 - 12:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Tuesday, April 9 that those who will buy an iPhone Xs or an iPhone Xs Max from the company's service centers will also get embedded Internet, on-net minutes, minutes to other networks, and SMS within Yev tariff plan for a fixed monthly fee.
With a subscription period of 24 months, users will pay AMD 33,500 or AMD 37,000 when buying an iPhone Xs (64 GB) or iPhone Xs Max (64 GB), respectively.
Embedded package of services
- 10 GB
- 3500 on-net minutes (also to MTS Russia)
- 150 minutes to Armenia's other, 374 97 and 374 47 networks; MTS Russia, US and Canada
- 1000 SMS to Armenian GSM networks
The monthly fee includes both the AMD 3500 for the services provided within the tariff plan and the monthly payment for the smartphone.
In the event of consuming the entire Internet package, depending on the limits and guarantee deposit, a 500 MB Internet package is automatically activated for AMD150/day.
Top stories
CEO & Co-Founder of SoloLearn Yeva Hyusyan has made it to the list of 50 female entrepreneurs to watch in 2019.
Nearly 80 percent of PicsArt’s users are under the age of 35 and those under 18 are driving most of its growth.
The Armenian capital of Yerevan has been named one of 25 up-and-coming startup cities projected to grow into the hubs of the future
The World Congress on Information Technologies was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance.
Partner news
Latest news
Anti-inflammatory medicine can be effective in depression treatment The analysis is based on 36 studies with a total of 9,422 patients who either suffered from depression or had depressive symptoms.
Armenian gamer is one of world’s top female ‘Counter-Strike’ players For her,winning gold in an Olympics-style e-sports competition and coming home $60,000 richer is just her day job.
Mechanism to form influenza A virus discovered Influenza A virus can multiply within the cells of the body it infects, because it needs to use the cellular machinery of the host.
Proposed Las Vegas museum would shed light on Armenian Genocide Lena Hovanessian says at a time of rising discrimination, creating a Holocaust museum is the first step to combating intolerance.