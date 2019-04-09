VivaCell-MTS now sells iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max within Yev tariff plan

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Tuesday, April 9 that those who will buy an iPhone Xs or an iPhone Xs Max from the company's service centers will also get embedded Internet, on-net minutes, minutes to other networks, and SMS within Yev tariff plan for a fixed monthly fee.

With a subscription period of 24 months, users will pay AMD 33,500 or AMD 37,000 when buying an iPhone Xs (64 GB) or iPhone Xs Max (64 GB), respectively.

Embedded package of services

- 10 GB

- 3500 on-net minutes (also to MTS Russia)

- 150 minutes to Armenia's other, 374 97 and 374 47 networks; MTS Russia, US and Canada

- 1000 SMS to Armenian GSM networks

The monthly fee includes both the AMD 3500 for the services provided within the tariff plan and the monthly payment for the smartphone.

In the event of consuming the entire Internet package, depending on the limits and guarantee deposit, a 500 MB Internet package is automatically activated for AMD150/day.