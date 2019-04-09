Chili pepper compound could help slow down spread of cancer cells
April 9, 2019 - 15:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A new study finds that capsaicin, the pungent compound in chili peppers, can successfully stop lung cancer metastasis, Medical News Today reports.
According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer is "by far the leading cause of cancer death among both men and women" in the United States.
The Society also estimate that 228,150 people will develop lung cancer and 142,670 people will die from the condition in 2019.
Most deaths occur as a result of the cancer metastasizing, or spreading, to distant parts of the body.
New research suggests that there may be a nutritional compound that can hinder this process of metastasis. Capsaicin, which is the chemical compound that gives chili peppers their pungent flavor, stopped lung cancer metastasis in rodents and cultured human cell lines.
Piyali Dasgupta, Ph.D., from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in Huntington, WV, is the senior investigator of the new study. Jamie Friedman, a doctoral researcher in Dasgupta's lab, is the first author of the paper.
Friedman and colleagues presented their findings at the American Society for Investigative Pathology annual meeting in Orlando, FL.
Top stories
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian gamer is one of world’s top female ‘Counter-Strike’ players For her,winning gold in an Olympics-style e-sports competition and coming home $60,000 richer is just her day job.
Madonna will sing two songs at Eurovision Song Contest Madonna is set to play two songs during the interval of the Eurovision Song Contest in Israel next month.
Billboard: SOAD's "Sugar" among 99 greatest songs of 1999 It'd take far more than 99 songs to summarize everything that the final year of the 20th century had to offer musically.
Armenian Genocide musical getting a workshop in LA A new musical, "A Juorney of Angels", is currently in development with a theatrical workshop planned for June 2019 in Los Angeles.