5600 people die of cancer in Armenia each year
April 10, 2019 - 14:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - As many as 5600 people die of cancer in Armenia each year, which means the disease is the second leading cause of death, including of premature death following heart disease, the Health Ministry revealed Wednesday, April 10.
Cancer prevalence grew by 27% from 2012, with 8389 new cases diagnosed in 2017, up by 6%.
Given the importance of the problem, the ministry said it is planning to not only increase the financing of cancer diagnosis and treatment, but also introduce a national strategy to fight cancer.
Within the Armenia imPACT Review mission, representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have advised the Ministry in the process of development and implementation of the National Strategy for the Prevention of Cancer.
The International experts have met with the staff of the Department of Health Care Policy of the Ministry and are planning discussions with field specialists, as well as visits to institutions providing oncology services.
According to WHO predictions, the number of new cases of cancer worldwide could reach from 12 million to day to 27 million by 2030, while deaths could rise from 8 to 17 million.
Top stories
Armenian servicemen prevented Azerbaijan’s attempts to carry out engineering work and bring posts closer to the border.
Arman Tatoyan on March 18 visited the citizen of Azerbaijan who tried to illegally cross the border to Armenia.
Leila Adamyan has performed surgery to restore the reproductive function of the ovaries of a 36-year-old woman.
11 companies will be participating in ITB Berlin tourism fair from March 6 to 9 to unveil the country’s tourism attractiveness.
Partner news
Latest news
Noubar Afeyan a keynote speaker at Massachusetts Commemoration As usual, local Armenian students from St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School will open the program
Astronomers take first ever image of a black hole Astronomers have taken the first ever image of a black hole, which is located in a distant galaxy.
EU Commissioner welcomes probe into 2008 crackdown in Armenia The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights has unveiled the Annual activity report 2018 for Armenia.
Kim Kardashian urged to press Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide (video) Armenian American Congresswoman Jackie Speier has called on Armenian Americans to tweet to Kim Kardashian West.