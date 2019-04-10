// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

ADA Aerospace launching drone production in Armenia
April 10, 2019 - 18:46 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian UAV manufacturer ADA Aerospace will open production of drones in Armenia, the company has revealed, according to media publications.

"ADA Aerospace and Pro MAQ create a joint venture to launch serial production of TRIADA UAVs in Armenia. The partners are planning not only to develop joint production of UAVs, but also to take the products to promising international markets," a representative said, Sputnik says citing a report from RIA Novosti.

At the same time, the company will supply the TRIADA unmanned aerial vehicles worth $4.5 million to Armenia.

Delivery will be carried out in two stages and will be completed by 2020. The first batch of drones will be delivered to the Emergencies Ministry of Armenia in 2019, while the second will arrive by the end of 2020.

Armeniasputnik.am. Российский производитель беспилотников ADA откроет производство в Армении
