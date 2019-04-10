Kim Kardashian urged to press Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian American Congresswoman Jackie Speier has called on Armenian Americans to tweet to Kim Kardashian West to press Donald J. Trump to properly condemn and commemorate the Armenian Genocide, reports the Armenian National Committee of America.

“I think that within our Diaspora we have a secret weapon to get him [U.S. President Donald Trump] recognize the Armenian Genocide,” Spier said at the Capitol Hill Observation of the Armenian Genocide.

"I think we all should tweet to Kim Kardashian and ask her - seriously - to ask her to join us in getting the President to take that action."

Armenians commemorate the mass killings on April 24 because on that date in 1915 a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide will be commemorating the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.