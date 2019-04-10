Kim Kardashian urged to press Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide (video)
April 10, 2019 - 16:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian American Congresswoman Jackie Speier has called on Armenian Americans to tweet to Kim Kardashian West to press Donald J. Trump to properly condemn and commemorate the Armenian Genocide, reports the Armenian National Committee of America.
“I think that within our Diaspora we have a secret weapon to get him [U.S. President Donald Trump] recognize the Armenian Genocide,” Spier said at the Capitol Hill Observation of the Armenian Genocide.
"I think we all should tweet to Kim Kardashian and ask her - seriously - to ask her to join us in getting the President to take that action."
Armenians commemorate the mass killings on April 24 because on that date in 1915 a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide will be commemorating the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
Top stories
Pashinyan said Armenia will respond to Azerbaijan's threats of war with peace or, if necessary, peace enforcement.
The Foreign Affairs Committee had offered the parliament to adopt the law ratifying the document without amendments.
Azerbaijan initiated major military operations, making use of almost all the types of equipment it possessed in its arsenal.
The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has begun in Vienna.
Partner news
Latest news
Astronomers take first ever image of a black hole Astronomers have taken the first ever image of a black hole, which is located in a distant galaxy.
ADA Aerospace launching drone production in Armenia Russian UAV manufacturer ADA Aerospace will open production of drones in Armenia, the company has revealed
Stem cell treatment of cancer enters clinical trial in U.S. With the advent of immunotherapy, researchers hoped to boost a person's immune system to fight and destroy tumors effectively.
5600 people die of cancer in Armenia each year Cancer prevalence grew by 27% from 2012, with 8389 new cases diagnosed in 2017, up by 6% against 2012.