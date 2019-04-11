Syrian gov’t reportedly transports oil from SDF-held areas

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian government reportedly transported oil from the Al-Umar Oil Field in eastern Deir ez-Zor this week, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to a source in Damascus, the Syrian government sent oil tankers to the areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in eastern Deir ez-Zor.

This is the second time in the last few months that the Syrian government has made a large transport like this from the SDF-held areas in eastern Syria.

Due to the ongoing fuel crisis in Syria, the government has made deals with the Syrian Democratic Forces to buy and transport oil to the western part of the country.

Syria used to rely on Iran for oil; however, due to the ongoing sanctions on Tehran, Damascus has been forced to find alternative routes to buy oil.