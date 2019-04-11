Alcohol can have long-term effects on the brain: study
April 11, 2019 - 17:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - If you drink alcohol, you could be doing more long-term harm to your brain than you think, NBC reports.
Many people believe the damage stops when the heavy drinking stops, but a new study from scientists with the Central Institute of Mental Health in Germany and the Institute of Neuroscience CSIC-UMH in Spain shows your brain could continue to get damaged for weeks after you put the bottle down.
The study used neuro-imaging on people with 'alcohol use disorder' in a detoxification program, guaranteeing they're not drinking any alcohol in their abstinence period. Their results were compared with a control group of men without an 'alcohol use disorder.' They also used a parallel study with rats with a preference for alcohol.
The study revealed damage in the brain persisted in the group with 'alcohol use disorder' for 6 weeks after they had stopped drinking.
"If you drink enough and then you stop, there is a process of healing that takes place and it's a slow process," said Elite DNA Chief Medical Officer Omar Rieche. "The brain is still catching up after you stopped."
To doctors like Rieche, the information is another tool in their toolbox to help people get better.
"If you have something like this in evidence, something that your doctor can show you that, look, your brain is recovering then that could be hopeful," Rieche said. "That could be a motivator for you to continue working on your health."
Top stories
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers meeting Apr. 15 Moscow is hosting a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on the Karabakh settlement.
Pashinyan: PACE resolutions paved the way for Azerbaijan's aggression “This organization [Council of Europe] pays zero attention to the support of NGOs in Nagorno Karabakh," he said
PM: Armenia expects €70 million budget overperformance in 2019 The Prime Minister revealed that the money will be spent on education and healthcare, road construction, and salaries.
Previously unknown species related to humans discovered Ancient bones and teeth found in the Philippines have led to the discovery of a previously unknown species related to humans.