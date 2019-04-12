Russia "equips Syrian military with latest weapons" ahead of key offensive

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian army is currently training with the latest military equipment that has been provided by their Russian partners, a new report from the Sputnik News Agency said earlier this week, Al-Masdar News says.

According to a report from Sputnik, the Syrian army has acquired the latest military equipment from the Russian military and is currently being trained to use these weapons for their upcoming offensive in the Idlib Governorate.

The new weapons acquired by the Syrian Army are part of an ongoing arms deal with Russia, which includes upgraded missiles that will be put to use in their upcoming operations.

The Syrian Army has also acquired sophisticated weapons to deal with the constant drone attacks that are launched by the jihadist rebels from the Hama and Idlib governorates.

Furthermore, recent intelligence reports have hinted at the arrival of advanced drones to the jihadist factions in Idlib from the Turkish border.

The Sputnik agency also confirmed the existence of a joint Russian-Syrian database on the fronts of Idlib, which is updated daily between the two parties and contains the movements of the militants and places of deployment and their strongholds.

This report comes at the same time the Syrian Arab Army completes their training exercises with their S-300 air defense system.