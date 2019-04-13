Karabakh frontline troops control contact line situation
April 13, 2019 - 13:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 230 ceasefire violations - as many as 2000 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from April 7 to 13, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
