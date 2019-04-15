Henrikh Mkhitaryan gearing up for Arsenal-Watford clash
April 15, 2019 - 17:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is gearing up for Arsenal's Premiere League clash against Watford.
"It’s Matchday. Let’s go #Gunners," Mkhitaryan said in a Facebook post on Monday, April 15.
Mkhitaryan was poor against Everton last Sunday, but with Napoli away on Thursday he may start in order to give Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey a rest. He has played well in bursts this season but needs to bring more consistency to his game.
