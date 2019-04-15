Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to allow mutual visits to prisoners
April 15, 2019 - 20:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia and Azerbaijan on Monday, April 15 agreed to take measures, on a mutual basis, to allow families to have access to their relatives held in custody in the two countries, according to a statement issued by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.
The Foreign Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia – Sergey Lavrov, Elmar Mammadyarov, and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan – held a working meeting in Moscow at the initiative of the Russian side on Monday. The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, and Stéphane Visconti of France), as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, joined the meeting.
As a follow-up to the agreements reached by President Aliyev and Prime Minister Pashinyan at their summit in Vienna on March 29, the participants in the meeting discussed the situation at the border and the line of contact, as well as the prospects for establishing humanitarian co-operation. They also exchanged detailed views on key aspects of the settlement process.
"The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia reaffirmed the intention of the parties to continue their efforts to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through political and diplomatic means. The Ministers emphasized their interest in the further stabilization of the situation in the conflict zone, in particular during agricultural activities. They also agreed to take measures, on a mutual basis, to allow families to have access to their relatives held in custody in the respective detention centers of the parties. The Ministers expressed their willingness to start concrete work on establishing contacts between people, including through mutual visits of media representatives," the OSCE statement said.
"The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group reiterated their commitment to the mediation mission aimed at achieving a sustainable peace in the region. The participants of the meeting agreed to continue their contacts in the near future."
Top stories
Pashinyan weighed in on the settlement process and maintained that the issue can’t be solved without Karabakh’s involvement.
The Italian Senate in 2020 approved a bill criminalizing the denial of genocides. It stipulates 3-year imprisonment and a fine.
Pashinyan said Armenia will respond to Azerbaijan's threats of war with peace or, if necessary, peace enforcement.
The Foreign Affairs Committee had offered the parliament to adopt the law ratifying the document without amendments.
Partner news
Latest news
Henrikh Mkhitaryan gearing up for Arsenal-Watford clash Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is gearing up for Arsenal's Premiere League clash against Watford.
Study reveals benefits of listening to music while studying A new study revealed the enjoyment people feel when listening to music has serious science behind it.
Well-preserved 4,300-year-old tomb unveiled in Egypt A tomb belonging to a senior official in Egypt's Fifth Dynasty has been unveiled around 20 miles south of Cairo.
Cancers “change spots” to dodge immunotherapy: study Researchers identified drugs that could be used in combination with immunotherapy to make it work for more patients.