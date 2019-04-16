Cher says didn't like "I Got You Babe" at first

PanARMENIAN.Net - Music icon Cher has revealed she believed her first hit "I Got You Babe" wasn't a 'good song' when she first heard it.

The legendary 72-year-old singer released the iconic song in 1965 with her husband Sonny Bono and was the first single taken from their debut studio album, Look at Us.

At the time, it spent three weeks at the top of the US Billboard charts after selling more than 1 million copies and even went to number one in the UK and Canada.

However, Cher, who was appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, was less than impressed with the duet before it became a hit when Sonny woke her up to sing it.

She told Jimmy: 'When Sonny was trying to teach me, I Got You Babe, in the middle of the night, and woke me up. And said, "Cher, come here." 'Cause we only had furniture for one room.

'"Cher, come here. I've got this song." And so he said, "Okay, I want you to sing so-and-so and so-and-so." And I went, "No, I don't".

'He said, "Cher, it's me. Damn it. Just do it." And then I did it. And I said, "I don't think it's a good song. I'm going to bed."'

The Believe hitmaker was on the late night chat show to promote her Broadway musical The Cher Show, which is currently running at the Neil Simon Theatre.

The authorized jukebox show cast three actresses - Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, and Micaela Diamond - to play the SoCal native in different stages of her six-decade career.

During her appearance, the half-Armenian actress shared her hopes to complete her EGOT status by winning a Tony for producing the Broadway musical.