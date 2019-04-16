Members of U.S. Congress to visit Armenian Genocide memorial

PanARMENIAN.Net - A delegation of U.S. lawmakers will be visiting Armenia on April 17-19, where they are set to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the Genocide of 1915, the website of the National Assembly reveals.

In particular, David Price, Vern Buchanan, Dina Titus, Michael Conaway, Gerry Connolly, Adrian Smith, Barbara Lee and Terri Sewell will arrive in Yerevan for the visit,

The Members of Congress will meet government officials and parliamentarians, as well as representatives of media, civil society and non-governmental organizations.

They will also visit the Armenian Genocide memorial and the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

Armenians commemorate the mass killings on April 24 because on that date in 1915 a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide will be commemorating the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.