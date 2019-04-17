UCLA inaugurates Robert Kardashian health center

PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West proudly attended the grand opening of UCLA's Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health (named after her late father) in LA on Tuesday, April 16, the mail Online reports.

The 38-year-old mother-of-three was 22 when the LA businessman died age 59 from the disease in 2003.

"We have been planning this for a year now. My wish is that other families can have more information and we can also focus on health and prevention," the KKW Beauty CEO - who boasts 224.8M followers - wrote.

"We just did the ribbon cutting. We're going to take a picture with all the doctors and everyone that will be helping and educating everyone. We're all here. My whole dad's side of the family came to support."

Also honoring the half-Armenian Kardashian patriarch were his ex-wife #2 Kris Jenner (whom he divorced in 1991) and his daughter Khloé.

The new UCLA wing will provide resources for research, patient care, and education/training for the study and treatment of esophageal and motility issues.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kim took a test on American Tort law -which covers civil wrongs - in her four-year effort to pass the California State Bar.