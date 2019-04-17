Ameriabank inaugurates new branch in Abovyan
April 17, 2019 - 18:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ameriabank on Wednesday, April 17 opened a news branch in the town of Abovyan in Armenia’s Kotayk province.
Kotayk governor Romanos Petrosyan, Abovyan mayor Vahagn Gevorgyan, customers of the bank, partners, other officials and guests were attending the opening.
The new branch is the seventh outside Yerevan, the capital, and is set to work Monday to Friday, 9:30am to 5:00pm.
The Abovyan branch offers services on privileged terms to all individuals and legal entities who will become Ameriabank's customers by opening an account in the bank’s new facility by July 31, 2019.
The services for legal entities include:
- Provision of one-year free service of Ameria Online/Mobile Banking system upon opening a new legal entity account,
- Provision of a business card with one year free service,
- Provision of one debit or credit card to two key executives/real beneficiaries each (except for Platinum or Infinite cards) with one year free service,
For individuals, the services include:
- Provision of Ameria Online/Mobile Banking and Phone Banking services free of charge,
- Provision of one debit or credit card to individuals in case of opening a new account (except for Platinum or Infinite cards) with one year free service.
