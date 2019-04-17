// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Ameriabank inaugurates new branch in Abovyan

Ameriabank inaugurates new branch in Abovyan
April 17, 2019 - 18:15 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ameriabank on Wednesday, April 17 opened a news branch in the town of Abovyan in Armenia’s Kotayk province.

Kotayk governor Romanos Petrosyan, Abovyan mayor Vahagn Gevorgyan, customers of the bank, partners, other officials and guests were attending the opening.

The new branch is the seventh outside Yerevan, the capital, and is set to work Monday to Friday, 9:30am to 5:00pm.

The Abovyan branch offers services on privileged terms to all individuals and legal entities who will become Ameriabank's customers by opening an account in the bank’s new facility by July 31, 2019.

The services for legal entities include:

- Provision of one-year free service of Ameria Online/Mobile Banking system upon opening a new legal entity account,

- Provision of a business card with one year free service,

- Provision of one debit or credit card to two key executives/real beneficiaries each (except for Platinum or Infinite cards) with one year free service,

For individuals, the services include:

- Provision of Ameria Online/Mobile Banking and Phone Banking services free of charge,

- Provision of one debit or credit card to individuals in case of opening a new account (except for Platinum or Infinite cards) with one year free service.

 Top stories
Gegard Mousasi to defend middleweight title on June 22Gegard Mousasi to defend middleweight title on June 22
Gegard Mousasi, a mixed martial artist of Armenian origin, will defend his middleweight title against American Rafael Lovato Jr.
World Bank OKs $500 million CPF for ArmeniaWorld Bank OKs $500 million CPF for Armenia
The World Bank Group Board of Executive Directors endorsed the 2019-23 Country Partnership Framework for Armenia.
IMF expects 4.5% economic growth in Armenia in 2018IMF expects 4.5% economic growth in Armenia in 2018
The International Monetary Fund expects Armenia's economic growth to slow to 4.5% this year from 5.2% in 2018.
Ryanair planning to launch regular flights to ArmeniaRyanair planning to launch regular flights to Armenia
Tatevik Revazian said she has held talks with senior executives of the Irish carrier in Dublin for that purpose.
Partner news
 Articles
Cost-effectiveness or unemployment growth

Armenia’s “useless” manpower

 Most popular in the section
Romanian carrier TAROM sells two Airbus A310 to Armenia Airways
Business Armenia promotes investment at EBRD's London event
Armenia among world’s innovation achievers, says UN report
IMF raises Armenia's growth outlook for 2018 to 6%
Home
All news
Overview: Economy
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Paper reading more effective than screen reading: study Virginia Clinton found what she called a “small but significant” difference in reading text from screen versus paper.
UCLA inaugurates Robert Kardashian health center Kim Kardashian West attended the grand opening of UCLA's Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health.
Oxytocin blocks excess drinking in alcohol-dependent rats: report The neuropeptide oxytocin blocks enhanced drinking in alcohol-dependent rats, according to a new study.
Italy’s Chamber of Deputies hosts Armenian Genocide conference Italy’s Chamber of Deputies hosted a conference on the Armenian Genocide on Tuesday, April 16.