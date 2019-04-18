U.S. offers to host next Armenia-Azerbaijan meeting: Mammadyarov
April 18, 2019 - 11:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The United States has offered to hold the next meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers in Washington, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov told a press conference in Poland.
Mammadyarov's comments came after his meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan with the participation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, as well as the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk in Moscow.
“I briefed them about our aspiration to the conflict resolution, which has been going on for almost 30 years, and said that we need to reach a breakthrough,” he said.
“Yesterday, we got an invitation from the U.S. to visit Washington where the Secretary of State will also contribute to the process to help reach a breakthrough on the settlement."
The Foreign Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia held a working meeting in Moscow at the initiative of the Russian side on Monday. The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, and Stéphane Visconti of France), as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, joined the meeting.
Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to take measures, on a mutual basis, to allow families to have access to their relatives held in custody in the two countries, according to a statement issued by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.
Top stories
Pashinyan weighed in on the settlement process and maintained that the issue can’t be solved without Karabakh’s involvement.
The Italian Senate in 2020 approved a bill criminalizing the denial of genocides. It stipulates 3-year imprisonment and a fine.
Pashinyan said Armenia will respond to Azerbaijan's threats of war with peace or, if necessary, peace enforcement.
The Foreign Affairs Committee had offered the parliament to adopt the law ratifying the document without amendments.
Partner news
Latest news
Chinese radar in Syria reportedly restored after Israeli attack The ISI satellite images showed the deployment of the Russian Iskander (SS-26) missile system to the Hmeimim Airbase
VivaCell-MTS unveils cost-efficient services through Cloud PBX solution Access to cloud PBX is being provided through Data and Internet channels (IP network) from anywhere inside Republic of Armenia.
New study links hearing loss to higher depression risk Researchers analyzed data from 35 previous studies with a total of 147,148 participants who were at least 60 years old.
Some brain functions may be restored after death The researchers did not restore any electrical brain activity, nor did they find any evidence of awareness or perception.