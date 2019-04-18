U.S. offers to host next Armenia-Azerbaijan meeting: Mammadyarov

PanARMENIAN.Net - The United States has offered to hold the next meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers in Washington, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov told a press conference in Poland.

Mammadyarov's comments came after his meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan with the participation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, as well as the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk in Moscow.

“I briefed them about our aspiration to the conflict resolution, which has been going on for almost 30 years, and said that we need to reach a breakthrough,” he said.

“Yesterday, we got an invitation from the U.S. to visit Washington where the Secretary of State will also contribute to the process to help reach a breakthrough on the settlement."

The Foreign Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia held a working meeting in Moscow at the initiative of the Russian side on Monday. The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, and Stéphane Visconti of France), as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, joined the meeting.

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to take measures, on a mutual basis, to allow families to have access to their relatives held in custody in the two countries, according to a statement issued by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.