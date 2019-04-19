VivaCell-MTS service centers, Call Center will work on Good Friday
April 19, 2019 - 11:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Friday, April 19 that its service centers as well as the Call Center will work on Good Friday.
This year Good Friday is celebrated on April 19.
Traditionally, however, Good Friday has been a non-working day in the company, given the importance of the day in Christianity, commemorating the passion, crucifixion, death and burial of Jesus Christ.
