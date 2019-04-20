Montebello Genocide Monument freeway sign downed

PanARMENIAN.Net - Passersby on the 60 Freeway reported on Friday, April 19 about the sign directing drivers to the Montebello Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument being downed.

Asbarez news gency said it is currently working with the Armenian National Committee of America San Gabriel Valley Chapter and law enforcement to determine the cause of the incident and will report as soon as information becomes available.

Nevertheless, on the eve of the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, the incident is unnerving at best.

Armenians commemorate the mass killings on April 24 because on that date in 1915 a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide will be commemorating the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.