Brain stimulation boosts long-term memory in older adults
April 20, 2019 - 12:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - High-frequency transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) targeting hippocampal-cortical brain networks can improve age-related decline in long-term memory, new research shows, according to Medscape.
Age-related memory loss is due to declining function of the hippocampal brain network.
"Our study is the first to show that the function of this brain network can be improved in older adults with brain stimulation, leading to memory improvement," lead investigator Joel Voss, PhD, associate professor at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, told Medscape Medical News.
"After receiving stimulation, older adults with normal age-related memory decline performed just as well on memory tests as younger adults in their 20s and 30s," said Voss.
The study was published online April 17 in Neurology.
Top stories
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Partner news
Latest news
Serj Tankian donates painting to raise money for Christchurch victims Serj Tankian is donating a piece of art to help raise money for the Christchurch terror attack victims.
Karabakh: 2200 shots fired by Azerbaijan in past week The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Islamic State ambush kills over 15 Syrian soldiers Over 15 Syrian Arab Army soldiers were killed in what is considered the deadliest attack of the month.
Montebello Genocide Monument freeway sign downed Passersby reported about the sign directing drivers to the Montebello Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument being downed.