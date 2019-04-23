Bloomberg: Why you should go to "electric" Armenia now

PanARMENIAN.Net - Bloomberg has unveiled a new article about the reason to visit Armenia, which features 15 photos of things to do and experience in the "electric" country.

"Armenia, a landlocked country of about 3 million people in the Caucasus Mountains, has a few claims to fame: gold medal chess players, fraught geopolitics, Churchill’s favorite brandy, and—OK, fine—the Kardashians, who are proud Armenian Americans. But tourism? Most U.S. travelers couldn’t spot Armenia on a map (it’s sandwiched between Georgia and Iran), let alone fathom a trip there," the article reports.

"It’s time to reconsider, if you’ve considered it at all. Beyond Armenia’s popular tourist attractions—it has some of the world’s oldest churches—there are new reasons to bump the nation a few spots up your bucket list. Last year’s Velvet Revolution, which unseated a Russia-backed oligarch, has given the country a palpable, contagious optimism. New hotels are sprouting up in the capital city of Yerevan, where the restaurant scene is shedding its meat-and-potatoes standards in favor of bolder, spicier flavors. And this year, the Transcaucasian Trail will launch its first group hikes in Dilijan National Park. In other words, Armenia feels electric—so get in on the buzz."

The ancient Roman temple of Garni,the “Wings of Tatev” cable car, the cascade and Yerevan's many restaurants, the oldest Cathedral on Earth, the various wine houses, the delicious food, the Armenian Genocide memorial, Lake Sevan and much more are on Bloomberg's list of things every traveler is welcome to enjoy in Armenia.

Below are several of the pictures enhancing the original article: