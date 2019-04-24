Armenian Genocide anniv: French ambassador posts emotional photo

PanARMENIAN.Net - French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte has shared a picture of a wreath placed at the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan on Wednesday, April 24.

In the picture, the wreath is snapped against the background of Mount Ararat.

The ambassador also captioned the photo with the hashtags #24avril (April24) #commémoration,#génocideArménien, #MontArarat.

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide are commemorating the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.