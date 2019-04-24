Turkey police block Armenian Genocide rally in Istanbul

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish police on Wednesday, April 24 blocked protesters trying to hold a commemoration in Istanbul of the 1915 Genocide and forced deportation of Armenians, AFP reports.

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide are commemorating the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.

France on Wednesday holds its first “national day of commemoration of the Armenian genocide” in a move that has angered Turkey’s government.

About 100 protesters, including some French and European Parliament lawmakers, attempted to hold a ceremony in Istanbul to mark the Genocide, but were prevented by police.

“It has been nine years now that these commemorations of the Armenian genocide are being held here, and it is the first time that the state prevents us,” said Benjamin Abtan, one of the activists at the Istanbul rally.