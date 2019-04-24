Armenia ex-President spotted at Genocide memorial in Yerevan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan was spotted at the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan on Wednesday, April 24, Armtimes.com reports.

Former lawmakers from the Republican Party Vahram Baghdasaryan, Armen Ashotyan and others accompanied the ex-President.

Sargsyan's bodyguards, however, did not allow journalists to approach him for questions.

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide are commemorating the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.