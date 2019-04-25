Rare rhino born by artificial insemination for first time ever
April 25, 2019 - 10:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Zoo Miami is celebrating the birth of its newest addition: a rare baby rhino, CNN reports.
The newborn is making history by being the first successful birth of the species as a result of induced ovulation and artificial insemination, according to the zoo.
The rhino, whose gender is unknown, was born on Tuesday, April 24 and is the first baby for Akuti, a 7-year-old greater one-horned Indian rhinoceros. Both mother and baby, which doesn't have a name yet, seem to be doing well, but the zoo will know more once the veterinary team is able to do a full exam.
"This will be performed when the staff feels that it can safely separate the infant from its very protective mother for the few minutes that the exam will take," the zoo said. "It is critical that the mother and newborn are able to establish a bond, which can sometimes be a challenge for first-time mothers."
