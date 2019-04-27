Karabakh frontline troops control contact line situation
April 27, 2019 - 15:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - As many as 300 ceasefire violations - more than 3700 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from April 21 to 27, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Top stories
Colorado Senate has unanimously voted to designate April 24 as “Colorado Day of the Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide”.
The Italian Senate in 2020 approved a bill criminalizing the denial of genocides. It stipulates 3-year imprisonment and a fine.
Azerbaijan initiated major military operations, making use of almost all the types of equipment it possessed in its arsenal.
Gladys Berejiklian has become the first elected female Premier of Australia’s largest state of New South Wales.
Partner news
Latest news
Putin wants to offer Russian passports to all Ukrainians President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was considering offering all Ukrainian citizens fast-tracked Russian passports.
Traditional flower gathering held at Armenian Genocide memorial The stems of the flowers are used to derive compost, while the petals are used to make handmade recycled paper.
Study finds link between obesity and smaller brains The brain also looks to be significantly affected in obese people, although the science on cause and effect remains far from clear.
Sri Lanka: 15 people killed in police raid on home of suspected terrorists There were three explosions during the shootout with suspects at a house in the town of Sainthamaruthu, Kalmunai.