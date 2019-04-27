Karabakh frontline troops control contact line situation

PanARMENIAN.Net - As many as 300 ceasefire violations - more than 3700 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from April 21 to 27, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.