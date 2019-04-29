Apps Club: VivaCell-MTS drops new service with 700 apps and games
April 29, 2019 - 13:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS introduces its new Apps Club service that offers more than 700 premium applications and games.
Users can subscribe and download a great number of interesting applications for education and entertainment, which are available for VivaCell-MTS subscribers without commercials and include bonuses inside apps and games without additional fees.
The new service offers:
- 3-day trial period
- an opportunity to subscribe for 1 day, 1 week, or 1 month (30 days)
- a simple way to pay right from the balance of subscriber’s account balanace (for prepaid) or together with the monthly fee (for postpaid)
The company said the main Internet package of the subscriber is not consumed when browsing and downloading games and apps included in the Apps Club
How to subscribe?
How to use the service?
The service is available for mobile devices running Android OS.
To install the application successfully, you need to turn on the permission to download from unknown sources in the settings of your mobile device.
To download apps and games with Apps Club service you need to have an active subscription.
Service price
1 day subscription - AMD 50
1 week subscription - AMD 300
1 month (30 days) subscription - AMD 1000
SMS messages to 1090 short number are not charged additionally.
All prices include VAT.
How to unsubscribe?
Via SMS: sending the word “Stop” to 1090 short number (you will get a message confirming unsubscription);
Via “Apps Club” application or http://appsclub.mts.am portal: going to “My account” tab in the application and press “Unsubscribe”.
Notes
The service is available to prepaid and postpaid subscribers of VivaCell-MTS, which have activated Internet service.
The Internet used in roamig is charged according to the tariff set for the given destination.
