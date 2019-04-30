Armenia's Pashinyan hosts Russian PM at home

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday, April 29 hosted his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev and said "it is common in Armenia to host the dearest guests at home."

"I am delighted for the opportunity to host you at my residence. Our relations evolved systematically during the past year. This does not mean that there were no questions whatsoever. We have come to a crucial point in our relationship, and I am confident that contrary to pessimists, we will succeed in raising our relations to a new level. I just mean that pessimists need to be turned into optimists. And we will spare no effort to this end," Pashinyan said.

"Armenia is currently presiding in the Eurasian Economic Union. We are keen to develop our relations within the Eurasian Economic Union as we prioritize Armenia’s participation in the EAEU. Of course, we will do everything to make the Eurasian Economic Union and our membership more effective, and make the organization more attractive, in general."

Medvedev stated, in turn: “We had a good reason to meet - the meeting of the Heads of Government of the Eurasian Economic Union. We hold these events regularly to discuss a variety of issues, including complex ones.

"Currently Armenia is the presiding country in the Eurasian Economic Union. Indeed, it is important for us to move forward in handling a number of issues on the Eurasian agenda. But on the other hand, this is a good opportunity to discuss our bilateral relations.

"We have had several meetings so far, at which we discussed the current state of affairs. Another meeting was held earlier this year, when you came to Moscow as the presiding country’s prime minister. This time as well, we will go through the main agenda items, the more so that our colleagues have prepared a number of questions for discussion."

Medvedev said the meeting is an opportunity to get to know each other better and to talk about different aspects of bilateral cooperation in an informal atmosphere.