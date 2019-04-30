Man undergoes surgeries after e-cigarette explodes his pocket
April 30, 2019 - 11:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A California construction worker underwent two skin graft surgeries after his e-cigarette’s spare battery exploded in his pocket last month, resulting in third-degree burns, Sputnik International reports.
Jason Clar, 42, who spoke about the incident to ABC7, revealed that he is currently in constant pain, even after undergoing multiple surgeries. He is also unsure when he will be able return to work. Clar was wearing heavy construction pants at the time of the incident.
"The damage was done, and all the skin on the back of my leg was missing, so I went to the emergency room as fast as I could," Clar said.
And this is just one of many similar incidents. In February, a 24-year-old man from Fort Worth, Texas, died after a vape pen he'd recently purchased exploded in his face and severed his left carotid artery, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.
Last year in May, 38-year-old Florida resident Tallmadge D'Elia was killed after his e-cigarette exploded and lodged projectiles into his skull. D'Elia also suffered burns to roughly 80 percent of his body, Sputnik previously reported.
A July 2017 report from the US Fire Administration, a division of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, also concluded that "e-cigarettes using lithium-ion batteries present a new and unique hazard to consumers."
Top stories
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
Partner news
Latest news
"Game of Thrones" cinematographer defends show's lighting Fabian Wagner said the lighting was not a mistake. "I know it wasn't too dark because I shot it," he said.
Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia launches Youth Empowered 2019 Registration for “Life skills” and “Business skills” free trainings is open for participants and mentors alike.
U.S. County of Bergen recognizes Armenian Genocide The County of Bergen in the U.S. state of New Jersey has held a ceremony recognizing the Armenian Genocide.
VivaCell-MTS, Fuller Center launch 2019 housing project in Armenia The willingness of the partners to build houses and to ease the social burden of the families living in metal containers is strong.